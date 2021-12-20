STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam: Congress likely to lose third MLA to BJP

Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at his residence on Monday, fuelling speculations that his switching political allegiance to the BJP is only a matter of time.

Raha MLA Sashi Kanta Das with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter's residence on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Congress in Assam is likely to lose one more of its MLAs to the BJP which heads the state’s three-party ruling coalition.

Talking to journalists later, the CM confirmed that the MLA had visited his residence. "He has expressed willingness to work with the government for the development of his constituency. We will consider him as a ruling party MLA," Sarma said.

“Moved by PM Sri @narendramodi's vision of development, Hon MLA of Raha of @INCIndia Sri Sashi Kanta Das has pledged his commitment to support Assam Govt politically. This is exemplary and will strengthen governance. I & BJP Assam President @Bhabesh_KalitaR hail this decision,” Sarma tweeted.

Talking to journalists later, the CM confirmed that the MLA had visited his residence. “He has expressed willingness to work with the government for the development of his constituency. We will consider him as a ruling party MLA,” Sarma said.

He also said that the government would extend support to Das for the overall development of his constituency. Indicating that the MLA will not immediately defect to the BJP, Sarma said, “He will be with the government and cooperate with it. Whether or not he joins a political party will be decided later.”

He said he had known Das since his (Sarma’s) days in the Congress. He has not become a leader overnight. His life in the Congress started with the National Students’ Union of India, Sarma said.

He claimed that several other MLAs of opposition parties were willing to support the government. The Congress did not react immediately.

If Das defects to the BJP, he will be the third from the Congress to do so. Within months after the results of this year’s elections were declared, Congress MLAs Sushanta Borgohain and Rupjyoti Kurmi had defected to the BJP. Later, both had won the by-elections contesting as BJP candidates.

