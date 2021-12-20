STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India prepared to fight Omicron variant of coronavirus: Health and Family Welfare Minister

Around 48,000 ventilators have been distributed to states, buffer stocks of medicine and oxygen have also been prepared to mitigate any crisis, Mandaviya said.

Published: 20th December 2021 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh mandaviya, health minister mansukh mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is prepared to fight the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the country's vaccine manufacturing capacity will be increased to 45 crore doses per month in the next two months, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Buffer stocks of medicine and oxygen have been prepared to mitigate any crisis and 48,000 ventilators have been distributed to states, the minister said.

Giving an update on the status of COVID-19 vaccinations in India, Mandaviya said 88 percent of the eligible population has been given the first dose and 58 percent second dose.

Speaking at a discussion in the Upper House on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the country, the minister said it has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation, and the government is keeping a close watch on the situation.

ALSO READ | Two more Omicron cases detected in Delhi, total tally now 24

Noting that the variant is spreading globally, Mandaviya said so far 161 cases of Omicron variant infections have been reported in the country and the government has already taken steps to tackle it.

He said the government has identified 'at risk' countries where the variant has been reported.

People coming from those countries are required to take mandatory tests on arrival to India with seven days isolation at home with another testing again after seven days.

The Centre is in constant and regular touch with states and experts on the matter to understand the effect of the variant on the population, he added.

ALSO READ | Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex ends over 1,100 points lower amid Omicron fears 

He said India's vaccine manufacturing capacity has also increased and will further rise.

At present, the capacity is 31 crore doses per month and it will be increased to 45 crore dose per month in the next two months, he said adding two more companies have submitted their vaccine data seeking emergency use authorisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 Coronavirus Omicron Mansukh Mandaviya Rajya Sabha
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp