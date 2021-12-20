Mon killings: Nagaland Assembly demands repeal of AFSPA, apology from ‘appropriate authority’

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Nagaland Assembly on Monday demanded that the Centre repeal the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Northeast, particularly from Nagaland, and strengthen the ongoing efforts to find a peaceful solution to the protracted “Naga political issue”.

The House adopted a five-point resolution at a day-long special session, convened days after the botched-up ambush by the security forces at Oting in Mon district.

It condemned the massacre of 13 innocent people by the “21 Para Special Forces” in the December 4 incident and the killing of another person by the security forces at Mon town the next day. The twin incidents had left 35 persons injured.

The Assembly demanded an apology from the “appropriate authority”, along with an assurance that justice would be delivered by applying the laws of the land upon those who had perpetrated the “inhuman massacre” and others who were responsible.

ALSO READ | Nagaland killing: Konyaks remind President about the demand for probe completion in 30 days

Further, the House appealed to citizens, civil societies and mass-based organisations to extend cooperation to the government and its agencies in their collective efforts to demand justice and restore normalcy.

“The House appreciates and supports citizens and civil society organizations in their demand for repealing of AFSPA and delivery of justice while appealing to all sections to follow democratic norms and non-violence in our collective endeavour towards the realisation of peace and delivery of justice,” the resolution reads.

The Assembly said the Naga people were crying for peace as well as an early solution to the long-pending Naga political issue and hence, it was imperative that people’s voice was heard and respected.

“The House, therefore, once again appeals to the negotiating parties of the Indo-Naga political dialogue to bring the talks to its logical conclusion by reaching a settlement that is honourable and inclusive at the earliest,” the resolution further reads.

After the December 4 incident, several organisations, political parties, some chief ministers of the region, activists etc renewed the demand for the repeal of AFSPA that grants special powers to the armed forces in a “disturbed area”.