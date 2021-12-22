Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for undertaking 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan'

By IANS

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, after a while, turned active on social media on Wednesday and slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for undertaking a 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' (Society Reformation Campaign).

Nitish Kumar is starting the campaign from Motihari in east Champaran district from Wednesday and will visit every district hereforth. The campaign will end in Patna on January 15.

"Why is he launching such a campaign as Nitish Kumar is ruling the state for the last 16 years. This indicates that he has failed to give a good governance in the state," Tejashwi said.

"Instead of doing social reform, he should reform the system in the state. The system has completely collapsed thanks to bureaucracy of the government. As a result, law and order, education, healthcare system have completely collapsed. Inflation, migration, unemployment, poverty etc has reached all time high. Liquor ban has also failed. The state is in dire situation due to failure of bureaucracy. Once system is reformed, these issues will be automatically resolved," the RJD leader added.