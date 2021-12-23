STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
2022 UP polls: 'Nervous’ rivals holding frequent rallies, says Mayawati

The BSP chief said she was busy convening crucial meetings at present and shall address rallies at an appropriate time. 

Published: 23rd December 2021 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a bid to silence those questioning her absence in battleground UP for the 2022 assembly polls, BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati on Thursday called her rivals ‘nervous’ as they are holding back-to-back rallies on a daily basis.

“They are holding big rallies as they are a worried lot. At present, I am busy convening crucial meetings and shall address rallies at an appropriate time,” said the BSP chief while interacting with media persons here on Thursday. 

She mocked at BJP’s claim to get over 300 seats in the upcoming election. “Despite being the ruling party, they are forced to make announcements and inaugurate incomplete projects. They have also deputed central ministers and senior party leaders to visit UP in large numbers,” said Mayawati adding that just before the elections, the repeated visits of the CM and others to some of the districts reflected their nervousness.

The former UP CM had called a meeting of the 18 people in-charge of mandals and 75 district presidents on Thursday to discuss election strategy.

ALSO READ | Eye on UP polls, PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to SHGs to woo women voters

“Opposition parties are trying all tricks to woo the voters. The BJP, SP and other opposition parties are trying to hide their shortcomings and therefore, giving this election a Hindu-Muslim colour. BSP people will have to go across the state and make people aware of these tricks of the parties,” she said.

The BSP workers have been told to campaign on two levels. They have to make people aware of anti-people activities and policies of previous SP governments and the present dispensation and talk about the party’s achievements, and its pro-people policies.

Mayawati also sought a high-level investigation into charges against some BJP leaders and relatives of government officials having purchased land near Ram Janmabhoomi premises at throwaway prices. “The Supreme Court should intervene into this matter which is serious in nature. If something like this has happened, then the Centre and state government should take up the matter seriously and cancel the fraudulent land deals,” she said.

She said her party did not support the recently-passed election law amendment bill and sought meaningful discussions on it in both houses of the Parliament as it was a matter of great significance. “However, it was brought in a hurry and our party does not support it,” she said.

