Maharashtra: Gathering of more than five persons prohibited after 9 pm as state sees 20 more Omicron cases

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am.

The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight, an official release said late Friday evening.

The state recorded 1,410 new coronavirus cases and 20 Omicron infections during the day.

The daily COVID-19 cases went up by more than 200 compared to Thursday.

Further, more than 100 people can not attend weddings in closed places, while in open spaces the number will not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the total capacity, whichever is less.

This restriction will also apply to social, political or religious functions, the release said.

At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable.

The number of attendees shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity where seats are not fixed.

At sports event, number of people can not exceed 25 per cent of the venue's capacity.

ALSO READ | Amid Omicron scare, 'no vaccine, no entry' order issued in Mahharashtra's Ahmednagar

Restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls, spas will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity, the guidelines said.

The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light, officials said.

As many as 54 of 108 patients have been already discharged.

Eleven new cases were reported from Mumbai, six from Pune, two from Satara and one from Ahmednagar.

Of these new patients, 15 have history of international travel, one patient has history of domestic travel while four others had come in close contact with them.

One patient is a minor while six patients are above 60 years of age.

All new patients are asymptomatic.

The statement further said that 12 of these patients were fully vaccinated, seven unvaccinated and one was not eligible for vaccination (being below 18).

Reports of 14 cases came from the National Institute of Virology and the remaining from the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research, Pune.

ALSO READ | Man found Omicron-positive after returning to Kolkata from Ireland

Mumbai has recorded 46 Omicron cases so far, including those found following screening at the Mumbai International Airport.

Pimpri-Chinchwad township has reported 19 cases, Pune rural area 15 and Pune city seven.

Since December 1, 2021, as many as 1,63,553 international travelers came to Mumbai, including 23,933 from `at-risk' countries.

Mumbai residents arriving here from Dubai will have to undergo seven-day home quarantine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

The travelers who live in other parts of Maharashtra will be able to leave Mumbai on arrival from Dubai, but their transport will be arranged by the collector, it said.

The order was issued by city municipal commissioner I S Chahal.

"Every resident of Mumbai, if coming from Dubai International Airport to Mumbai airport, will compulsorily undergo seven days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai," it said.

The local ward officer will subject the person to RT-PCR test after seven days, and if it is negative, the person will monitor himself/herself for another seven days.

If the test comes out positive for coronavirus, "laid-down procedure will be followed such as shifting the person to COVID-19 treatment ward," the order said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Haryana government imposes night curfew, gathering curbs from Saturday

The decision was taken because many passengers fly to Mumbai after switching flights at the Dubai airport, the order said.

"The travelers residing in other parts of Maharashtra will be transferred by the collector who shall arrange the transport. These travelers will not be allowed to take public transport," the order said.

Those who have connecting flight to other states or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the next flight.