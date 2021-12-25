Maharashtra reports two new Omicron cases, tally rises to 110; more than half discharged

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday recorded two new cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus which took the tally of such cases in the state to 110, the health department said.

As many as 57 of these patients have been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 in subsequent testing, it said in a release here.

The two new patients are male, fully vaccinated against coronavirus, and belong to Aurangabad in central Maharashtra.

One is 50 years old and another is 33 years old.

One of them had returned from Dubai recently while the second person had come into contact with a person having history of international travel.

One of them is asymptomatic while the other has mild symptoms, the release said.

Since November 1, samples of 729 international passengers have been sent for genome sequencing in the state, of which results of 162 are awaited, it added.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 personnel will be on the ground in Nagpur city to enforce prohibitory orders announced by the Maharashtra government in the state between 9pm and 6am with the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, especially amid the Omicron scare, a senior official said on Saturday.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said the bandobast (ground deployment) has been finalised as per local requirement and DCPs have been directed to set in place pickets on the roads to keep and eye on markets and other public areas, as well as monitor the city's eight entry points.

"There will be 2,500 police personnel on bandobast duty to enforce the 9pm to 6am rule," he said.

Meanwhile, District Collector R Vimala visited AIIMS, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and Mayo Hospital to take stock of the preparedness to tackle any possible rise in COVD-19 cases.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,485 new coronavirus cases and 12 fatalities which took the caseload to 67,56,240 and death toll to 1,41,416, officials said.

The tally of active patients in the state rose to 9,102.

As many as 796 coronavirus patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 65,02,039.

With 1,17,793 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state rose to 6,83,53,269.

As per the official release, 92,048 people are undergoing home isolation and 887 are in institutional quarantine.

The state's recovery rate is 97.68 per cent and fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

Mumbai reported 731 cases but no death in the last 24 hours, while the larger Mumbai division witnessed 1,011 new cases and one fatality.

Nashik division added 118 new cases, Pune division reported 289 cases and nine deaths, Kolhapur and Aurangabad divisions recorded 11 and 13 new cases respectively.

Latur, Akola and Nagpur divisions added nine, six and 28 cases, respectively.

Nagpur, Latur, Kolhapur and Nashik divisions did not report any COVID-19-related death, while Akola and Aurangabad divisions witnessed one death each.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are: Total cases 66,56,240, New cases 1,485, Death toll 1,41,416, Total recoveries 65,02,039, Active cases 9,102, Total tests 6,83,53,269.