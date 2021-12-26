Remove video in 3 days or face action: MP minister warns Sunny Leone

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Sunday warned actor Sunny Leone and singers Shaarib and Toshi to apologise and withdraw their music video 'Madhuban mein Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor' within three days or else face action.

The minister alleged that the video hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"Some vidharmis are constantly hurting Hindu sentiments. The video 'Madhuban me Radhika nache' is one such condemnable attempt. I am warning Sunny Leone ji, Shaarib and Toshi ji to understand. If they don't remove the song after apologising in three days, then we will take action against them," Mishra told reporters when asked about the song.

Mishra, who is also the Madhya Pradesh government spokesperson, said Hindus worship Maa Radha and the song has hurt the sentiments of the people.

The song, which was released last week, is sung by Shaarib and Toshi, and features Sunny Leone.

On December 22, Leone had tweeted, "New Song Alert, Party Vibes only with #Madhuban!”, while sharing the video of the song 'Madhuban me Radhika, jaise jungle me nache mor'.

The initial few words of this song match with the iconic 'Madhuban mein Radhika naache re' song from the 1960 film "Kohinoor".

That song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and featured late actor Dilip Kumar.

On Saturday, priests in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura had demanded a ban on this latest video album of Sunny Leone, accusing the Bollywood actor of hurting their religious sentiments by performing an "obscene" dance on the song 'Madhuban mein Radhika nache'.

In October this year, Mishra had issued a 24-hour ultimatum to fashion and jewellery designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to withdraw an advertisement with an "objectionable and obscene" portrayal of mangalsutra or else face statutory action.

The designer had later withdrawn this advertisement.

Similarly, a few days before that, Dabur India Private Limited had withdrawn its Fem cream bleach advertisement, which showed same-sex couple celebrating 'Karva Chauth' and watching each other through a sieve, after the MP home minister termed the ad as objectionable and warned of taking legal steps against the company.