Only Covaxin for 15-18 year olds for now; precaution doses after 39 weeks of second Covid jab

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday announced that healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years with underlying illnesses will be eligible for the third shots against Covid-19 from January 10 only if they have completed 39 weeks since their full vaccination.

It also said that for the 15-18 year olds, for whom Covid vaccination opens from January 3, only Covaxin will be available since this is the Covid-19 vaccine granted emergency use authorisation for the age group.

In a document titled "Guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years and precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and 60+ population with comorbidities" released on Monday, the Union health ministry said that the adolescents with birth year 2007 or before can register on Co-WIN.

They can, however, also avail walk-in vaccination service.

ALSO READ | EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers and frontline workers who have received two doses, another dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10, said the document, adding that the prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose.

All persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will on doctor's advice be provided with a precaution dose, provided they complete 39 weeks since the administration of the second Covid jab.

"Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes," the ministry clarified.

Though the document did not clarify on the type of vaccine to be available as the third dose for the beneficiaries, officials said that it will be the same vaccine as that administered during the two previous doses.

The government is now looking at an additional 8 crore beneficiaries in the 15-18 year age group, 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers and nearly 10-15 crore people above 60 years with comorbidities.

ALSO READ | COVID: Raise vigil against Omicron variant, say Chennai doctors

"All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free Covid19 vaccination at government vaccination centres," said the government, adding that those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use private vaccination centers.

Officials said that senior citizens with pre-conditions will simply need to choose a slot and centre for the additional Covid shot, provided they have completed nine months since full vaccination. They will need to show a co-morbidity certificate from a qualified doctor at the vaccination centre.

Officials meanwhile said that a meeting of experts from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization is being called on Monday evening to further discuss the nitty-gritty of rolling out the “precaution doses”.

