Pro-Khalistan terrorist with ISI links detained in Germany in connection with Ludhiana bomb blast

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A pro-Khalistan terrorist named Jaswinder Singh Multani, who had links with Pakistan-based Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), has been detained in Germany in connection with the Ludhiana bomb blast.

Sources said the dongle that was recovered by the Punjab Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) from the blast site in Ludhiana was being used by the deceased suspect Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed head constable of Punjab Police. Now it has come to light that the dongle was connected to the mobile phone and through that, thirteen international phone calls were made, mainly to Pakistan, Dubai and Malaysia.

"His connection with 45-year old Jaswinder Singh Multani, a Germany-based pro-Khalistan terrorist with links to ISI of Pakistan and banned organization Sikhs for Justice, has been revealed. Multani is believed to be a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu,’’ said a senior police officer.

The Punjab Police had relayed the inputs on Multani to the central agencies, after which the information was shared with German authorities and a request was sent to arrest him. He has thus been detained by the Federal Police in Germany.

Multani has allegedly played a crucial role in the incident as it was reportedly on his pretext that the explosives were given to Gagandeep for the blast. According to sources, Multani was also planning to send explosive materials from Pakistan to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab.

Sources also shared that Multani had allegedly planned to kill prominent Punjab farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal at the Singhu border during the farmers' protest. For that, he had allegedly radicalised Jeevan Singh but Singh was tracked by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Delhi Police and was caught in Maharashtra. He was later handed over to the Punjab Police.

Singh was in contact with Multani and this fact came to light when Singh’s phone was scanned by the agencies.

A few cases have been registered against Multani in Ferozpur, Amritsar and Taran Taran districts of Punjab. Sources said he had been under the scanner for planning to target Delhi and Mumbai.

