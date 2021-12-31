STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron positive man dies in Rajasthan, second such fatality in India

Maharashtra reported the first Omicron death when an infected Nigeria returnee passed away of heart attack in Pimpri Chinchwad on Tuesday.

Published: 31st December 2021

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 73-year-old resident of ​​Udaipur, who was found Omicron positive, died on Friday.

This is the second death of an Omicron patient in the country and the first in Rajasthan.

District Health and Medical Officer Dr Dinesh Kharadi said that the septuagenarian, a resident of Laxminarayan Nagar in the Savina area of Udaipur, was found Covid positive on December 15 and on December 21, he was reported negative. He also tested negative on December 22. 

However, his genome sequencing report on December 25 confirmed that he was infected with Omicron variant, Dr Kharadi said and added that the death was not due to Covid but post-Covid pneumonia. The patient also had diabetes, hypertension and hypothyroidism. He died during the treatment at MB Hospital at 3.30 am on Friday.

So far 4 cases of Omicron have been reported in Udaipur.

Maharashtra is the first state in India to register the first death of an Omicron patient. A 52-year-old chronic diabetic man, who had recently arrived from Nigeria, passed away following a heart attack, at the YB Chavan Hospital, in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune on Tuesday and his reports on Thursday confirmed he was infected from Omicron.

