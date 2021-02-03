STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar govt to provide Rs 25,000 for girls passing intermediate exam, Rs 50,000 for completing graduation

Also, the Bihar govt will now give weightage to contractual workers in the appointment of government jobs with their job contract till the age of 60 years.

Published: 03rd February 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: At a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the government has put the seal on 20 agendas including the financial assistance to unmarried girls passing the intermediate examination and Rs 50,000 to both married and unmarried girl students on finishing graduation or equivalent.

The NDA had promised to give financial assistance to unmarried girl students on passing the intermediate and unmarried as well as married girl students on passing graduation during the Bihar assembly elections in 2020.

The examination of intermediate for 2021 has started on February 1 in the state and girl students on passing this examination will be given Rs 25,000 directly into their accounts for higher education. 

This financial assistance will be given to unmarried girls to motivate them for higher education under Chief Minister Kanya Utthan Yojana for the financial year 2021-22.

Welcoming this decision of the state cabinet, the national president of Hindustani Awami Morcha (secular) and former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said that the NDA has delivered what was promised in the manifesto during the polls. "It shows how sincere we are with our promises," Manjhi told the media.

On Tuesday, the state cabinet also approved that the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will, henceforth, maintain and develop all the parks constructed under all the municipal areas of the state. In the cabinet meeting, the approval to spend Rs 34 crore advance from Bihar Contingency Fund for providing incentive amount to 33,666 minority students under the Chief Minister Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojana has also been approved.

The cabinet also approved to amend the syllabus of the written examination to be held for the direct recruitment and selection process for the post of constable in Bihar Police. The Nitish cabinet has also approved Bihar Police Telecom Finance and Technical Services Rules 2021.

Another major decision taken at the cabinet was that now the Bihar government will give weightage to contractual workers in the appointment of government jobs with their job contract till the age of 60 years.

In 2020, the overall passing percentage of girl students was 82.62 per cent in the intermediate examination, registering 4.01 per cent more than boys. 

