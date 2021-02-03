STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CCTV cameras mandatory across apartments and commercial buildings by March 31 in Patna

Now, the installation of CCTV cameras will have to be mentioned while getting clearance of the map of houses from the Patna Municipal Corporation.

Published: 03rd February 2021 10:47 AM

CCTV Camera

Image of CCTV camera used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Patna divisional commissioner Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal has ordered directing all the owners of commercial and residential buildings to install the CCTV surveillance system by March 31.

There are around 1500 high-rise buildings of apartments in Patna besides other commercial and residential buildings. And all of these buildings are to be brought under the CCTV surveillance system for security reasons.

The order has been passed after an alarming increase in crimes in the city. The Patna commissioner has directed to install CCTV at identified important places apart from buildings and apartments ensuring monitoring of its functioning effectively.

In this regard, Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Aggarwal has instructed in the meeting of the Divisional Safety Committee that the apartments where CCTVs are not installed should be installed by March 31, and where CCTVs have already been installed, proper functioning must be ensured.

The most important decision taken by the commissioner is that the installation of CCTV cameras will have to be mentioned while getting clearance of the map of houses from the Patna Municipal Corporation.

"In Patna, it is now necessary to mention the CCTV point only while passing the map of the apartment / commercial complex in future, otherwise the map cannot be passed," Aggarwal said.

The entire area covering the entrance of the apartment, exit door, stairway, near the lift, parking, location on each floor and outside at the gate have to be brought under CCTV camera surveillance.

The installation of CCTV cameras has been made mandatory at the entry and exit gates of all banks in Patna.  “For this, the DM and the SSP have directed to get it ensured in addition to the petrol pump, jewellery shops and the hospitals," he said.

