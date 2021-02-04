STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Police send notice to activist Yogita Bhayana over her tweets on Republic Day violence

Bhayana accused the Delhi Police of 'suppressing' her voice, and said her only 'crime' was that she had been supporting the farmers protesting against three Central agricultural laws.

Published: 04th February 2021 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Social activist Yogita Bhayana

Social activist Yogita Bhayana (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has sent a notice to social activist Yogita Bhayana over her "fake" Twitter posts on the Republic Day violence in the national capital asking her to appear for questioning, officials said on Wednesday.

Responding to the development, Bhayana accused the Delhi Police of "suppressing" her voice, and said her only "crime" was that she had been supporting the farmers protesting against three Central agricultural laws.

ALSO READ| One arrested for violence at Red Fort during farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day

The notice has been sent to Bhayana asking her to appear before the police in a case registered under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 505(1)(b) (circulating statement, rumour that may induce somebody to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility).

"This is to inform you that investigation of the above said case is being carried out. During investigation, it was found that the two allegedly fake posts were uploaded from your Twitter account," the notice says.

"You are requested to inform the source and reason for uploading the posts. You are also requested to inform the date, time of place where you will be available for the investigation. Please inform the said details within two days from the receipt of this notice," it stated.

In a tweet in Hindi, which she has pinned on her wall, Bhayana said, "The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against me. My crime is that I have been supporting the farmers in their protest. The Delhi Police wants to suppress my voice."

In another tweet, she said, "I feel Delhi Police is misgoverned and doing exactly opposite of what we expect from them. I am with farmers and I know I am fighting for truth."

 On January 30, the Delhi Police had filed a case against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, The Caravan magazine and others for allegedly misleading public regarding the death of a protester at ITO during a tractor parade by farmers on January 26 which had turned violent.

Earlier, Tharoor and six journalists were booked by the Noida Police for sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. The Madhya Pradesh police has also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged "misleading" tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi.

ALSO READ| Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for repeal of the Centre's three farm laws. One protesting farmers had died at ITO during the march, with the Delhi Police saying he was killed after his tractor overturned.

