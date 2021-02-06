High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRNAGAR: In a huge relief to the people of the Union Territory, the Lt Governor administration in J&K on Friday lifted the ban on high-speed internet and announced the restoration of 4G mobile internet after nearly 550 days.

​These services were suspended in erstwhile state hours before scrapping of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

J&K government spokesman and Principal Secretary (Power & Information), Rohit Kansal announced the decision to restore high-speed mobile internet.

“4G mobile internet services being restored in the entire J&K,” tweeted Kansal.

After Kansal’s tweet, J&K Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra issued an order lifting restrictions on mobile and fixed landline internet. Restrictions on mobile internet speed were lifted after taking inputs from security forces and police, read the order.

The Home Department has directed mobile internet service providers to provide access to the subscribers. The decision brought smiles back on the faces of people.

“4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never (sic),” tweeted former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal, who quit politics after release from detention last year, said restoration of 4G internet is a positive development.

People from all walks of life including students, doctors, professionals, government employees, journalists and businessmen have welcomed restoration of high-speed internet.