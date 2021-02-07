Charas worth Rs 35 crore seized, three Nepalese arrested in Bihar

By PTI

GOPALGANJ: Three Nepalese were arrested and 265 kg of charas seized from their possession in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Sunday, police said.

During a regular vehicle-checking drive, a police team searched a pick-up van at Balthari check-post on National Highway 28 in Kuchaikot police station area and seized the contraband worth Rs 35 crore, SHO Ashwini Kumar Tiwary said.

The pick-up van was coming from Birganj in Nepal and was scheduled to deliver the consignment at Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The arrested persons are residents of Nepal, the officer added.