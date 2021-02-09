STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Men in uniform saved our lives: Survivors of Chamoli disaster grateful for new lease of life

In a bid to save the men trapped in the tunnel, the ITBP used ropes, pulleys, carabiners and spades to descend into the muck.

Published: 09th February 2021 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th February 2021 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

It took an operation of over six hours to get these men out of the inundated tunnel.

It took an operation of over six hours to get these men out of the inundated tunnel. (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: K Sriniwas Reddy, a geologist from Hyderabad who is among the lucky 12 to be rescued by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police on Sunday believes he got a new lease of life. 

"I feel blessed as I am safe now. I thank these brave men and God for saving my life. I thought that we are not going to survive this," says Reddy. 

"When we finally reached the mouth of the tunnel, we realised it was completely blocked. The light was coming in through a small opening and a colleague of ours got some mobile network. We managed to call our officers and were finally saved by the ITBP," added Reddy. 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand glacier burst: 55 UP labourers missing at Tapovan power project site

It took an operation of over 6 hours to get these men out of the tunnel which was filled up with water.

"Luckily, we were towards higher end of the tunnel. A sudden gush of water was followed after a thundering noise. Before we could understand, we were knee-deep in water and muck rising. We just ran towards end of the tunnel. One of us acted as there was still network in his phone," recalls Suraj, one of the workers who is admitted in ITBP hospital in Joshimath, 15 kms from Tapovan, the site of the major damages. 

ALSO READ: Abrupt snowslide, not glacier burst, might have caused the calamity, says Uttvarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Birendra Kumar (50), senior foreman working the project acted quickly and called up his general manager to save 12 lives including his. 

The Dhak village resident said, "We were all panicking and suddenly in the midst of all that, we felt the vibrations of my phone. I didn't think much. I called my boss Rakesh Dimri and told him that we were trapped in a tunnel. He informed the authorities and the men in uniform saved our lives. We all thank them. They are our Gods."

EXPLAINED: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream

Sanjay Kumar, deputy commandant of the First Battalion of the ITBP who led the operation told The New Indian Express, "Once we got the information, our teams moved ahead with the task. We just wanted to save those men at any cost. It took over 7 hours because we learned that the usage of heavy machinery might hurt them. So we dug slowly and even used our hands."

In a bid to save the men trapped in the tunnel, the ITBP used ropes, pulleys, carabiners and spades to descend into the muck.

Out of 12 rescued from the tunnel, four are residents of Nepal. 

Sant Bahadur, a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal said, "Finally, we will be able to see our families. We thought that this was our end. These people saved us. We will now go back to our homes, first thing."

Out of other survivors who are recovering in various medical centers including an ITBP hospital, many are still in shock. 

"Their mind is still coping with the shock and trauma the disaster caused to them. We are doing everything we can to make them healthy soon," said a doctor from one of the medical centers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ITBP Uttarakhand Chamoli Uttarakhand Floods Uttarakhand Floods 2021 Chamoli Floods 2021 Chamoli Floods
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds
The glacier burst at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district had triggered an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Survivors recall tunnel escape
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp