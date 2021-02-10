STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers announce four-hour nationwide Rail Roko on February 18

The leaders of the protesting farmers announced that they will hold a nation-wide rail roko from 12-4 pm on February 18.

Published: 10th February 2021 09:28 PM

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The leaders of the protesting farmers on Wednesday announced that they will hold a nation-wide rail roko from 12-4 pm on February 18.

After a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in which all farmers leaders participated at the Singhu border, the president of Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab Dr Darshan Pal said four decisions have been taken to intensify the movement. 

"It has been decided that on February 18, Rail Roko programmes will be held for four hours across the country from 12 to 4 PM. And from February 12, all road toll plazas in Rajasthan will be made toll-free on the pattern of Punjab and Haryana."

"It has also been decided that on February 14, candle march and mashaal (torch) march will be organised across the country in memory of the sacrifice of the martyred soldiers in the Pulwama attack, and on February 16, the farmers will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Chhoturam," said Pal.

Another farmer leader said, "The All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee will work out the details and coordinate for the success of the protest programmes."

Meanwhile, addressing the farmers at Singhu border, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that they were not expecting at any change in the government at the Centre but a solution to their problems. Tikait further said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

"We do not aim to change the government at the Centre. The government should do its work. We want it to repeal the farm laws and ensure law on MSP," he said.

Tikait added that the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses the farmers' issues.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new farm reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp