STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two suspended in Bihar as new minister Janak Ram does not get proper welcome

Lack of proper welcome to a newly inducted minister in Bihar caused the suspension of two officials of the department concerned.

Published: 11th February 2021 01:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

PATNA: Lack of proper welcome to a newly inducted minister in Bihar on Wednesday caused the suspension of two officials of the department concerned.

BJP leader Janak Ram, who was inducted into the Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday, had reached the department of mines and geology as per schedule to take charge.

Thronged by supporters, Ram was left mortified to find there was no director rank official to escort him to his chamber as per tradition and the principal secretary was in a meeting.

Bristling at the unintended slight, Ram, a dalit leader who has formerly represented the Gopalganj Lok Sabha seat, said he would accept the bouquet from the Class IV employee standing nearby.

As peon Santosh Yadav did the needful, Ram fondly patted him on the back and said he considered the lower rank employee mera bhai (my brother) and vowed to crack down on the mafia, who I am told this department has to contend with.

Murmurs about the states notorious afsarshahi (bureaucratic high handedness) kept doing the rounds until Principal Secretary Harjot Kaur arrived, expressed regret to the minister for the lapse and offered him a bouquet which Ram gladly accepted.

Replying to queries by journalists later, she said All this took place because of the failure of the honourable ministers personal secretary Rajendra Chauhan and LDC (lower division clerk) Santosh Kumar to inform us about the arrival schedule.

They have hence been suspended and issued a show cause.

She also voiced disapproval of the whispers in the corridor that absence of senior officials to receive the minister denoted afsarshahi.

It is unthinkable that senior officials will fail to give ministers the respect that is their due.

In Bihar this is not possible, she said.

Ram, who was sitting across the table, his temper by then cooled, concurred.

We will all work in tandem to ensure that the department functions in the best possible manner.

There is no afsarshahi here, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Janak Ram
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Amid row with Twitter, Prasad says social media platforms should follow Indian law
An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Surprise disengagement in Ladakh as China, India pull back combat vehicles
For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Chills, appetite loss, headache may also be COVID-19 symptoms: UK study
Teera is suffering from Spinal Muscular Astrophys, a genetic disease. (Photo | EPS)
PM waives off Rs 6 crore tax for importing life-saving medicines for little Teera

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chamoli Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel following Sunday's glacier burst. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Drilling operation launched at Tapovan tunnel to rescue trapped workers
Indore: 'Yamraj' gets vaccinated for Covid-19 to raise awareness
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp