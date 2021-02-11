Uttarakhand Governor faces ire of kin of those trapped inside Tapovan tunnel

By PTI

TAPOVAN: Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya had to face the ire of the families of those trapped inside a tunnel at Tapovan, when she visited the site to take stock of the rescue work.

The families waiting for over four days to be reunited with their closed ones broke down before the governor, seeking her intervention to expedite the rescue operations at the tunnel, where 25-35 people are trapped since the Sunday avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

Maurya asked them to be patient as relentless efforts were on to rescue those trapped inside the tunnel.

"A multi-agency rescue operation has been going on. No effort is being spared. People should be patient," she said.