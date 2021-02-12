STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cong realises Nehru's blunder of gifting land to China: Another BJP leader takes dig at Rahul Gandhi

This comes after Rahul Gandhi questioned the Centre over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has 'ceded' Indian territory to the Chinese.

Published: 12th February 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

CT Ravi

BJP leader CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP took a dig at Rahul Gandhi on Friday for his allegation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ceded Indian territory to China, saying it was an acknowledgment of the realisation in the Congress that Jawaharlal Nehru had made a "Himalayan blunder" by "gifting" over 38,000 square kilometres of land to the neighbouring country.

"I am glad that the Congress has finally realised that PM Nehru created a 'Himalayan Blunder' by gifting 38,000 sq km land to China. Will it also question its co-owner, the coward Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi?" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary C T Ravi said in a tweet.

​ALSO READ | Ask your grandfather who gave up Indian territory to China: MoS Kishan Reddy to Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh and alleged that Modi has "ceded" Indian territory to the Chinese.

The former Congress chief's attack on the government came a day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured Parliament that India has not conceded anything in the sustained talks with China and it will not allow even an inch of its territory to be taken away by anyone.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since April-May last year. While China began amassing massive military strength along the LAC, India responded with a befitting build-up.

