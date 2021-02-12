STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
If Dinesh Trivedi wants to join BJP, we will welcome him, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

"Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him," BJP general secretary said.

Published: 12th February 2021

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Reacting to the resignation of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dinesh Trivedi as member of Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that Trivedi can join BJP if he wants.

"Not just Dinesh Trivedi ji, whoever wants to do honest work, cannot stay in Trinamool Congress. If he wants to join Bharatiya Janata Party, we will welcome him," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi earlier today announced his resignation as a member of the Upper House.

"I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Trivedi said.

"Grateful to my party that they have sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we are not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can not do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for the people of West Bengal," he added.

Earlier several TMC leaders including Suvendu Adhikari left the TMC to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in January.

The West Bengal Assembly Elections for 294 seats are scheduled to take place this year. However, the dates of the polls have not yet been announced by the Election Commission.  

