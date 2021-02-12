STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Security audit of Ram temple on cards to make it impregnable

Central agencies would be roped in to prepare a layout of the security ring to be laid in and around the temple complex.

Published: 12th February 2021 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Ayodhya, Ram Temple

Ultra-modern equipment would be installed to make the temple complex safe and impregnable.

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the Ram temple construction is underway, the mandir trust and others concerned are deliberating to ensure foolproof security in and around it.

As per the highly placed sources, the authorities concerned have decided to get a security audit of the temple conducted in order to ensure highest standards of safety and security measures in the temple complex.

According to the trust sources, central agencies would be roped in to prepare a layout of the security ring to be laid in and around the temple complex. The security audit of the temple premises would not only evaluate the present security arrangements and the scenario, therein, but would also suggest the future
policy to protect the temple premises as a whole. “On the basis of the audit report, the security system with ultra-modern equipment would be installed to make the temple complex safe and impregnable,” said one of the trustees.

The sources also confirmed that the strategy was discussed with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to the temple town last week. For now, commandos are taking care of the security of the temple site.

ALSO READ | Canadian infra consultant, two Indian firms to draw a blueprint for Greater Ayodhya

Ayodhya Range IG Dr. Sanjeev Gupta and DIG Deepak Kumar have drawn a fresh roadmap to upgrade the security of the temple complex. Moreover, in order to make the complex safe from the sky, a proposal has been made to make it a no-flying zone. The proposal also comprises the finer points on ariel vigil and installation of other modern means of security at the complex. The proposal also talked about the deployment of special anti-terror squad and a contingent of special task force and also establishing their offices in the temple town.

Moreover, the overall security of Ayodhya has also been under the consideration of those drawing the security plan. The extension of the limits of development authority and the adjoining ring road would also be included in the elaborate security plan, said the sources. 

Police posts would be set up on the approach roads from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj highway, and Gonda to Ayodhya besides taking the security support from the police administrations of adjoining districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram temple Ayodhya temple Ram temple security foolproof security
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp