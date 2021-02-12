Security audit of Ram temple on cards to make it impregnable

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: While the Ram temple construction is underway, the mandir trust and others concerned are deliberating to ensure foolproof security in and around it.

As per the highly placed sources, the authorities concerned have decided to get a security audit of the temple conducted in order to ensure highest standards of safety and security measures in the temple complex.

According to the trust sources, central agencies would be roped in to prepare a layout of the security ring to be laid in and around the temple complex. The security audit of the temple premises would not only evaluate the present security arrangements and the scenario, therein, but would also suggest the future

policy to protect the temple premises as a whole. “On the basis of the audit report, the security system with ultra-modern equipment would be installed to make the temple complex safe and impregnable,” said one of the trustees.

The sources also confirmed that the strategy was discussed with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during his recent visit to the temple town last week. For now, commandos are taking care of the security of the temple site.

Ayodhya Range IG Dr. Sanjeev Gupta and DIG Deepak Kumar have drawn a fresh roadmap to upgrade the security of the temple complex. Moreover, in order to make the complex safe from the sky, a proposal has been made to make it a no-flying zone. The proposal also comprises the finer points on ariel vigil and installation of other modern means of security at the complex. The proposal also talked about the deployment of special anti-terror squad and a contingent of special task force and also establishing their offices in the temple town.

Moreover, the overall security of Ayodhya has also been under the consideration of those drawing the security plan. The extension of the limits of development authority and the adjoining ring road would also be included in the elaborate security plan, said the sources.

Police posts would be set up on the approach roads from Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj highway, and Gonda to Ayodhya besides taking the security support from the police administrations of adjoining districts.