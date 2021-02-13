STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmer unions demand high-level judicial inquiry into FIRs registered over R-Day violence

They said that 16 persons are still missing and alleged that Delhi Police is trying to implicate farmers in false cases.

Published: 13th February 2021 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

farmers protests

Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Farmer unions have demanded a high-level judicial inquiry into the violence that took place in Delhi on Republic Day. They said that 16 persons are still missing and alleged that Delhi Police is trying to implicate farmers in false cases.

"Initially, 122 farmers were booked, most of them on charges of attempt to murder and dacoity. The purpose of booking them on these charges is to sabotage the agitation and make sure that farmers are behind bars for long... The police are trying to spread terror," said Samyukta Kisan Morcha's legal cell head Prem Singh Bhangu.

Bhangu and advocate Kuldeep Singh demanded a juridical probe by a retired Supreme Court or high court judge. "The innocent are being framed in false cases," they alleged.  The farmer leaders said they visited Tihar Jail on Friday to speak to those arrested. They informed that the Morcha has arranged Rs 2000 per heed for canteen expenses for the persons held there.

They said it was the responsibility of Delhi Police to trace the 16 missing. "These people went missing from the national capital. We have sent a written representation, but the police are keeping mum. Of the 16, nine are from Haryana, one from Rajasthan and rest from Punjab. Of the 122 in custody, 10 have been granted bail," said Bhangu.

Accusing the police of harassing the farmers, the unions have promised to stand by them. Rajinder Singh, member of the Morcha's legal team, said that farmers can approach their legal cell for assistance. He said that 122 farmers had been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with 14 of the 44 FIRs. "We are still to get copies of 22 FIRs. Two farmers went to police after getting notices and were arrested. We will provide legal and financial aid to the arrested farmers," said Singh.

