STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gaana employee loses job after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets circulate on Twitter, issues apology

Tanzila Anis' tweets began making the rounds on the social media platform after she posted a tweet on the death of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, which was deemed "insensitive" by many.

Published: 14th February 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 02:06 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter, Twitter logo

The file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'anti-Hindu' tweets began circulating on Twitter.

One Tanzila Anis' tweets began making the rounds on the social media platform after she posted a tweet on the death of Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma, which was deemed "insensitive" by many.

Tanzila, who has since locked her Twitter account, reportedly lost her job at Gaana, who also issued a statement addressing the controversy.

"Gaana respects all religions and communities of India. With regards to the social media posts by a recently joined employee of Gaana, these posts do not represent our values. She is no longer employed by the company," the streaming serivce tweeted.

Tanzila also pinned a tweet issuing an apology on the same. 

Requesting some privacy over the matter, Tanzila issued an "unconditional apology" over her alleged defamatory tweets and reiterated that her intentions weren't malicious.

Rinku Sharma, 25, was allegedly stabbed by a group of people at a birthday party in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday night. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. An FIR was registered and five people were arrested by police.

Delhi Police on Saturday transferred the case to its Crime Branch. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gaana Tanzila Anis Rinku Sharma case
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp