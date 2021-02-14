STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in Rajasthan from February 15

Under this, those beneficiaries who were given the first dose of the vaccine on January 16, will be administered the second dose.

Published: 14th February 2021 09:29 PM

COVID 19 Vaccine

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Sunday the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered in the state from Monday.

Sharma said an action plan has been prepared for the vaccination.

Under this, those beneficiaries who were given the first dose of the vaccine on January 16, will be administered the second dose.

In addition to this, beneficiaries of the Social Justice and Empowerment and the Agriculture departments will be administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, he said in a statement.

The second dose is given to a beneficiary 28 days after the first.

The Health Minister said all those health workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated this week who have not been administered the first dose of the vaccine.

He said a big vaccination session will be organized for such 8 per cent health workers and 20 per cent frontline workers.

Sharma directed the officers to ensure vaccination of all the beneficiaries coming to the session site.

He said it should be ensured that the list of all health workers and frontline workers is ready by Tuesday.

He said those beneficiaries, who were given the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on January 18, will be given the next dose on February 17.

School teachers will be prominently included, the minister said.

The Health Minister said directions have been given to administer the first dose of the vaccine to all the remaining healthcare workers and frontline workers by February 19.

