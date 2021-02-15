STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Support pours in for Disha Ravi from opposition parties

Right from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, all deemed Disha's arrest as "silencing of dissent".

Published: 15th February 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:12 PM

Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)

Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the BJP leaders have called for strict action against Bengaluru climate activist Disha Ravi arrested in connection with farmers' protest toolkit case, opposition parties have thrown their weight behind the 21-year-old condemning her arrest.

Right from former AICC president Rahul Gandhi to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, all have deemed Disha's arrest as "silencing of dissent". Disha also received support from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin.

"Your lips are free to speak, say that the truth is still alive! They are scared, not the country! India won't be silenced," tweeted Rahul Gandhi commenting on a range of topics including Disha Ravi's arrest and a video calling for the hanging of journalists. Congress leaders fumed against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state deeming charges of sedition against the activist as "flimsy". 

ALSO READ | Nothing wrong in manner of Disha Ravi's arrest, says Karnataka Home Minister Bommai

"The arrest of Disha Ravi, a climate activist, has exposed the cracks in the Indian democracy under Narendra Modi. How can the act of supporting farmers be charged under sedition? I strongly condemn this politically motivated act by Delhi Police," said Siddaramaiah, who accused the Prime Minister of appealing to people to educate girls only to jail them for asking questions. 

"Disha Ravi is an Indian patriot. Supporting the farmers or environmental activism are civic virtues. The purpose of her arrest is just to instill fear among people so that they won't raise their voice," said former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. 

"The arrest of Disha Ravi is highly condemnable. The Delhi Police has acted with brutality against this bright, fierce, and young activist. Mr Amit Shah, please end your police Raj in this country. Don’t suppress the spirit of the youth, instead of nourishing it" said Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu. He added that India had changed under the BJP regime.

"Two more activists in Mumbai fear arrest. Can’t believe what is happening in India. Farmers are terrorists. Journalists are anti-nationals. Activists are seditious. The opposition is Desh Drohis. Students are traitors. Under @BJP4India, India has changed," Gundu Rao said.

