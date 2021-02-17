STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit row: Delhi cops seized hard disk from house without search warrant, says Shantanu Muluk's father

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk for 10 days.

Published: 17th February 2021

Green activist Shantanu Muluk

Green activist Shantanu Muluk (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two persons claiming to be Delhi Police personnel seized a computer hard disk and other items from the house of green activist Shantanu Muluk, a suspect in the "toolkit" case, without a search warrant on February 12, in Beed in Maharashtra, his father Shivlal Muluk has told local police.

Beed superintendent of police Raja Ramaswami said on Wednesday that Shivlal Muluk made a representation to the police on Tuesday.

"We got representation yesterday. We'll enquire & accordingly take needful action (sic)," reads the message texted to PTI by Ramaswami.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court granted transit anticipatory bail to Shantanu Muluk for 10 days.

EDITORIAL | Disha Ravi not Mata Hari: Crackdown against toolkit creators over the top

Shivlal Muluk, 54, made the representation as a "responsible citizen" to Beed Police and urged the SP to take appropriate action regarding the 'search' conducted at his house, an official said.

The letter stated that two persons visited the residence of the Muluks in Chanakyapuri area in Beed on February 12 around 5.30 am and introduced themselves as officials of the Delhi Police by showing their identity cards, the official said.

The duo told the Muluk family that Delhi Police wanted to know about Shantanu, saying he had committed treason and he had been in contact with pro-Khalistan people, the official said quoting the letter.

The duo then searched all rooms in the house and took away a hard disk, an environment-related poster, a book, and a mobile phone cover from Shantanu Muluk's room, it stated.

According to Shivlal Muluk, the police officials did not show any search warrant and also didn't obtain any permission from the family before taking away these items, the letter said.

The police officials also didn't prepare any 'panchnama' of the seized material, it stated.

A Panchnama is a record of witness testimony, usually prepared by the police, during the investigation of a crime or after a death.

The police officials also told the Muluk family that the seized material will be returned to them later, as per the representation.

ALSO READ | Our daughter is innocent, we’re a humble family: Disha Ravi's mother

Shivlal Muluk also claimed that the visiting police team had asked him to come to the government guest house in Beed for questioning.

The letter stated that Shivlal Muluk as a "responsible citizen" was informing about the visit of the Delhi Police to Beed SP as no local government official accompanied them.

When contacted on phone, Shivlal Muluk said on Wednesday that he was not in a condition to speak.

According to the Delhi police, Shantanu Muluk and Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob along with arrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, were allegedly involved in preparing the document and were in direct touch with "pro-Khalistani elements".

On Wednesday, the Bombay HC also granted transit anticipatory bail to Jacob.

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu had created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image.

Greta Thunberg, a celebrated climate activist, had shared the "toolkit" to lend support to the farmers' agitation near Delhi borders against the Union government's new agri laws.

