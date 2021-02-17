STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP ATS takes arrested PFI activists on 7-day remand, slaps UAPA, treason cases

Badruddin and Firoz, the natives of Kerala, were arrested by the STF in a joint operation with central agencies in Lucknow on Tuesday evening.

Published: 17th February 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police has lodged a fresh FIR against the two PFI members -- Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan -- invoking the sections pertaining to treason here on Wednesday. The other sections slapped on the duo include those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), criminal conspiracy, Arms Act, and Explosives Act.
 
As per the sources, UP ATS produced both the PFI activists in a local court in Lucknow and took them into its remand for a week. 

The ATS sleuths are also planning to take the remand of recently arrested PFI general secretary -- K Rauf Sharif from Kerala who was brought to Mathura jail over his alleged role in fomenting unrest in the state during Hathras gangrape and murder case. It may be recalled that five PFI members are already in lodged in Mathura jail allegedly for fomenting trouble in the state during the infamous Hathras case and the subsequent nationwide outrage over it.

As per the police sources, during the last one year, UP Police have arrested 123 PFI activists in connection with various cases including anti-CAA protests.

ALSO READ | PFI members arrested with explosive devices in UP, planned to execute blasts across state

Both Badruddin and Firoz, the natives of Kerala, were arrested by the UP Special Task Force (STF) in a joint operation with central agencies in Lucknow on Tuesday evening. The cops had seized huge amount of explosives, weapons, and live cartridges from the possession of the two fugitives who later confessed to their plan of executing bomb blasts across UP.

Sources claimed that the ATS wanted to interrogate Badruddin, Firoz, and Rauf together. According to ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar, while Anshad Badruddin was identified as the national head of the PFI’s ‘Hit Squad’, Firoz was the national trainer on bomb-making. The ADG had also said that both the PFI members were black belts in martial arts and had confessed to having the task to target at least 20 to 25 RSS leaders within the next few months across India.

Their immediate task was to trigger blasts across Lucknow on the occasion of Vasant Panchami on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

The police sources did not deny the possibility of foreign funding for the execution of the plan in UP. The police have also recovered a list of prominent Hindu organisations and their leaders. Documents in Malayalam were also recovered from the possession of the duo, said the police sources, adding that both had distributed explosives to their contacts in the state capital before being arrested from Picnic Spot Road on Lucknow outskirts.

ADG Kumar had said that the arrests were made following specific tip-offs about a plan to trigger blasts in different parts of the state. “We got specific leads that the two had reached Lucknow on February 11 and a manhunt was launched. We activated our informers’ network and finally zeroed in on the two on
Tuesday," the ADG had said. He had added that the two were also involved in brainwashing gullible youths against the government and then train them in handling weapons and explosives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI Popular Front of India UP ATS Anshad Badruddin Firoz Khan UAPA
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp