BJP, RSS brass meet Tripura CM Biplab Deb over 'Nepal, Sri Lanka' party expansion comment

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP and RSS top brass in the region met Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Thursday, following the controversy over his comments that the party has plans to expand to Nepal and Sri Lanka.

BJP's North-East zonal secretary Ajay Jamwal, and RSS's regional in-charge Ullas Kulkarni and state in-charge Nikhil Niwaskar met the chief minister.

The senior leaders discussed the comments that triggered a controversy, inviting severe backlash, a BJP source said.

Other organisational matters were also discussed in the meeting, the source said.

"Met regional General Secretary of BJP, Ajoy Jamwal ji, Ullas ji of Rastriya swayam Sevak Sangha and Pranta Pracharak Sri Nikhil ji," Deb tweeted.

Adding to the controversy, state Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath claimed that BJP is the largest political party in the world and people of many countries, including Sri Lanka and the US, are now willing to accept its ideology.

"Our chief minister wanted to say that the ideology of BJP would spread in the world and people will be influenced by it. But that does not mean BJP will expand its base there.

His statement was wrongly interpreted," Nath said at an event.

"We feel that the whole world will accept the BJP's thought. Those who are in Sri Lanka are now thinking to accept thoughts of the BJP. America is also thinking to accept. The entire world is now thinking in this line," he added.