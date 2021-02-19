STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Budget session: Nitish govt focuses on industrialisation, chaos in House over farm protests

Governor Phagu Chauhan said that in the industrial policy formulated in 2020 a provision has been made for "additional capital subsidy" which would incentivise setting up of new units.

Published: 19th February 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with legislators arrives at Bihar Assembly, during the first day of Budget Session, in Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar along with legislators arrives at Bihar Assembly, during the first day of Budget Session, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Friday asserted that it was working with an aim to boost industrialisation of the state which would support its rapid pace of development and also lead to job creation.

In his customary address to the state legislature as the budget session began, Governor Phagu Chauhan said that in the industrial policy formulated in 2020 a provision has been made for "additional capital subsidy" which would incentivise setting up of new units.

The governor, who spoke for more than half-an-hour, also said the state government has succeeded in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, and had excellent rates of testing and recovery while the mortality rate stood way below the national average.

Chauhan also said that the state government has remained committed to establishing rule of law, which has fostered an environment of social and communal harmony.

Besides, "zero tolerance for corruption" has been evident in crackdowns on public servants accused of corruption and confiscation of assets worth Rs 45.81 crore, amassed by 45 people facing action under the Money Laundering Act, he said.

The state government has remained committed to providing its citizens with an efficient and transparent administration and empowered the people through measures like the Right to Public Services Act, he added.

About the government's plans for the future, the governor's speech touched upon 'Saat Nishchay 2', the second phase of the chief minister's seven resolves, a key component of which is the pledge to irrigate every field.

Another key component is 'Yuva Shakti Bihar Ki Pragati', under which 'a culture of enterprise' would be promoted in the state through measures like making entrepreneurship a part of the curriculum, the governor said.

The governor mentioned that the state government was commited to environmental preservation and improvements in health and education.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Tarkishor Prasad and Renu Devi, leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav and minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain were among those present in the House during the governor's address.

The governor's address was followed by Tarkishor Prasad, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabling the economic survey.

Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the House till Monday after reading out condolence references for deceased former members of the legislature and also Buta Singh and Rama Jois, both of whom had held gubernatorial assignments in the state.

A suggestion by Tejashwi Yadav that tributes be paid to the "more than 260 farmers", who have died during the ongoing agitations against the farm laws, was turned down.

This was protested by the members of the RJD and its MLA Bhai Virendra trooped into the well and announced that all members of the party shall be observing a two-minute silence on the floor of the House.

Members of the opposition party, which has the largest number of MLAs, thereafter stood in silence for two minutes, in an expression of solidarity with agitating farmers, before leaving the House.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar assembly budget session Nitish Kumar government Governor Phagu Chauhan
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Erode's famous idlis, made with love: Here's why they're different from the ones made at home
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp