STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against Congress leader Udit Raj for 'misleading' tweet on Unnao murder

The SP said that the claims made in the tweet were far from the facts emerging in the post-mortem report and the post was an attempt to create anger.

Published: 20th February 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj (Photo | Udit Raj Twitter)

By PTI

UNNAO: Congress leader Udit Raj was booked Saturday for his tweet over the death of two girls in Unnao, with the police alleging he propagated fake news that the teenagers were raped and their bodies cremated against the will of their family.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Kulkarni said the claims made in the tweet were far from the facts emerging in the post-mortem report and the post was an attempt to create anger through "misleading" rumours.

The post-mortem report did not confirm rape and the families had themselves cremated the bodies without any pressure, the SP said, adding that through the tweet, an effort was made to propagate concocted and fake news.

READ| Unnao murders: Surviving minor girl's condition improves, taken off ventilator

An FIR has been registered with the Sadar Kotwali police station in this connection and further action is being taken, the SP said.

In the tweet in Hindi, posted Friday, Udit Raj had stated, "Just spoke to former MP Savitri Bai Phule on telephone. Police let them meet the victims in Unnao after difficulty. The victims' family members said the girls had been raped and the bodies were cremated against their wishes." When contacted on Saturday, Udit Raj said he had tweeted on the issue after talking to Phule who had gone there.

"I have also given reference of Phule in the tweet." He then went on to attack the BJP government in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, cases are being lodged against all those raising their voices, he alleged.

In Hathras, when "officials had spread the rumour", no action was taken but "we are standing with the truth and no one can suppress our voice", he said.

Three girls, aged 15, 14 and 16, left their homes in Babuhara village in Asoha, around 36 km south of Lucknow, to collect fodder on Wednesday evening.

As they did not return, their family members went out to search and found them in a field.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a local hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The third girl was rushed to the Unnao hospital and later referred to Kanpur.

The last rites of the deceased girls were performed Friday morning amid tight security arrangements.

The Unnao police has held two people in this connection, accusing them of murder over a one-sided love affair.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unnao Unnao rape
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp