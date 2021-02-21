STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CBI notice to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law in coal pilferage case

Earlier in the day, the CBI issued a notice to Banerjee's wife Rujira, asking her to join the probe in the case.

Published: 21st February 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | File/ PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with nephew and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By Pronab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  A team of five CBI officers visited West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence and served a notice to his wife asking her to join the ongoing probe in the coal pilferage case. Later in the evening, the central agency also served a similar notice to Abhishek’s sister-in-law.

The CBI action became visible 48 hours after a Salt Lake court issued a summon to Union Home minister Amit Shah asking him to appear physically on Monday in connection with a defamation case filed by Abhishek.

Sources in the central agency said the decision of serving the notice to Abhishek’s wife Rujira Banerjee and her sister Menoka Gambhir was taken after suspicious transactions in their bank accounts emerged during the coal pilferage probe. The CBI sleuths wanted to record statement of Rujira but they returned as she was not at home. The investigating officer left his contact number asking Rujira to contact him immediately.

Referring the CBI’s action as a ploy, Abhishek twitted, ‘’At 2pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down.’’

READ | CBI knocks on Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee's house, summons wife in coal case

The CBI had registered an FIR in November, 2020, against Anup Kumar Majhi alias Lala, two general managers of Eastern Coalfield Ltd and security officials of ECL. It is alleged that Manjhi is involved in illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL.

Since the FIR was lodged, the BJP, without naming Abhishek, have been alleging involvement of several Trinamool Congress leaders and the ‘’nephew’’, who, they claimed, were instrumental in siphoning the money earned from the sales of smuggled coal into the fund of the ruling party. In all the campaigns, BJP’s national leadership never missed opportunities to hit out at the Bengal CM on her nephew issue.  

The CBI sent the notices under the section 160 of CrPC considering both Rujira and Menoka as witnesses in the case. ‘’If during the course of interrogation, discrepancies in the statements of witnesses are found, they can be booked as an accused,’’ said a CBI officer.

CPI(M) leader questioned the timing of the CBI’s action. ‘’This could have been done two years ago? Why before the polls now? It appears, now Delhi wants, so they (the CBI) are serving the notices,’’ he said.

Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, which has alliance with the CPI(M) in the upcoming Assembly elections, ‘’Truth should come out. Whoever is being summoned should cooperate with the CBI.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhishek Banerjee Menaka Gambhir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BS Yediyurappa
TNIE Talkroom: Caste-based reservations in Karnataka taking Yediyurappa govt by storm?
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out by various BJP leaders and Bollywood stars on fuel price rise during the UPA regime. With Narendra Modi-led NDA at power in Centre now, these tweets regarding the fuel price hike have now gone viral on social media. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Modi to Salman: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp