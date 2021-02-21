STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla asks countries, governments to 'be patient' over COVID vaccine supplies

SII has been asked to prioritise India's vaccine needs and balance it out with the supplies to the rest of the world who are procuring COVID vaccine doses from India.

Published: 21st February 2021 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Pune-based Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla requested the countries to 'be patient' as they await the Covishield supplies, adding that SII is trying to maintain a balance between the needs of India and the world.

"Dear countries and governments, as you await COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, Serum Institute of India has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best," Poonawalla said.

SII has been asked to prioritise India's vaccine needs and balance it out with the supplies to the rest of the world who are procuring COVID vaccine doses from India.

ALSO READ: Notices issued on plea saying Covishield unsafe

India on Wednesday announced a gift of 2 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines for UN peacekeepers.

Earlier, he said that SII makes 70 to 80 million doses every month and the planning is underway for distribution to India and foreign countries.

Poonawalla said many countries have been writing to India and the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) for vaccines to be supplied from Serum Institute to their countries and they are trying to make everyone happy.

ALSO READ: Now, you can choose between Covaxin, Covishield in Tamil Nadu

"We are trying to keep everyone happy. We have to take care of our population and nation as well. We are trying to supply the vaccine to Africa, South America. So we are doing a little bit everywhere. So we will try to keep everyone happy," he had said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers crossed over 1.08 crore so far in the country.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021. The vaccination of the frontline workers started on February 2.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SII Serum Institute of India Adar Poonawalla COVID vaccine Covishield COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Amit Bandre | Express Illustrations)
Finally, Google and Facebook will begin paying for ‘free’ news
'3-month gap between Oxford vaccine doses gives more protection'
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra officials blame ignorance for COVID-19 spike
For representational purposes (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai metro fare slashed by Rs 20, to come into effect from February 22

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike goes viral
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp