Haryana BKU leader Jastej Singh escapes unhurt as bike-borne assailants open fire

The 45-year-old farmer leader, the elder son of former Haryana agriculture Minister late Jasvinder Sandhu, was going towards a toll plaza near Pehowa when the incident happened.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:54 PM

Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KURUKHESTRA: Bharatiya Kisan Union's Haryana General Secretary Jastej Singh Sandhu escaped unhurt Monday after two motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him when he was going to meet protesting farmers here, police said.

The 45-year-old farmer leader, the elder son of former Haryana agriculture Minister late Jasvinder Sandhu, was going towards a toll plaza near Pehowa when the incident happened, Deputy Superintendent of Police Gurmail Singh said.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants overtook his car, which he was driving, and one of them fired upon him from a close range, said the DSP, adding the shot came through the glass of the driver's seat and passed through the windscreen, missing the target.

He said the car has been taken into custody and a forensic team has inspected the vehicle.

Police are investigating the case, he said.

Jastej Singh later told the media that he was going to the toll plaza near Pehowa, as he has been doing routinely, to meet the farmers camping there for the past many days as part of a 'dharna' against the three new Central farm laws.

He said the two youths on the motorcycle chased his car and fired at him with the intention to kill.

He added the shot missed him and passed through the windscreen.

