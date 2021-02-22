STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton', says PM Modi 

Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this 4.1 km stretch constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi addresses at the inauguration of the important Oil & Gas projects and Engineering Colleges, in Dhemaji, Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HOOGHLY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that poll-bound West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change).

During his second visit to the state this month, Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar and flag off the first service on this 4.1 km stretch constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore.

While addressing a public meeting in Hooghly, Prime Minister said, "Today, Bengal is taking a big step to prove its resolve for fast development. Last time I came here to give you the gift of gas connectivity and infrastructure projects. Today, important works to strengthen rail and metro connectivity are going to be inaugurated," PM Modi said.

"Modern highways, railways, airways, infrastructure of many countries helped those nations to become modern, where it became a major cause for positive change. Our country should have done the same thing decades ago. But it did not happen," he added.

Addressing the huge crowd at the meeting, PM Modi said, "This enthusiasm and energy by all of you is sending a message from Kolkata to Delhi. Now West Bengal has made up its mind for 'poriborton' (change)."

"This year 'rail and metro' connectivity is Centre's priority. Such work should have been done decades back and now, we should not delay any projects, from broadening of rail lines to electrification work, money being invested in infrastructure projects," he added.

ALSO READ: Mamata unlikely to attend PM Modi's programme in Bengal

On February 7, he visited Haldia and dedicated to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. He also dedicated to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project.

In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of Metro Railway from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and flag off the first service on this stretch. This 4.1 km extension has been constructed at a cost of Rs 464 crore, fully funded by the central government. It will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility. This extension will ease out access to the two world-famous Kali temples at Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for lakhs of tourists and devotees.

The two newly built stations namely Baranagar and Dakshineswar have modern passenger amenities and are also aesthetically designed and decorated with murals, photographs, sculptures and idols.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram over a stretch of 30 km of the 132 km long Kharagpur-Adityapur Third Line Project of South Eastern Railway, which was sanctioned with an estimated cost of Rs 1,312 crore.

He will dedicate to the nation the doubling of Azimganj to Khargraghat Road section, which is a part of the Howrah-Bandel-Azimganj section of Eastern Railway, which has been laid at a project cost of about Rs 240 crore. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Narendra Modi West Bengal elections 2021 Metro rail extension
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp