STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Wild tusker goes on rampage, kills 22-year-old in Uttarakhand

The angry elephant also broke the windscreen of a utility vehicle standing nearby and tried to pull out its driver but did not succeed

Published: 22nd February 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Representational Image

By PTI

RISHIKESH: An elephant on the rampage killed a man in Phoolchatti village here on Monday.

The elephant lifted 22-year-old Kapil in its trunk and threw him repeatedly to the ground at around 3 am, killing him on the spot, Lakshman Jhoola SHO Pramod Uniyal said.

The angry elephant also broke the windscreen of a utility vehicle standing nearby and tried to pull out its driver but did not succeed as he cowered deeper inside the vehicle to save himself, the official said.

READ| Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

The incident occurred in Phoolchatti village situated between Lakshman Jhoola and Neelkanth, he said.

The man hailed from Baral village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Kapil's body has been kept in a mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, the SHO said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Elephant
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp