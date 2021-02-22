Wild tusker goes on rampage, kills 22-year-old in Uttarakhand

By PTI

RISHIKESH: An elephant on the rampage killed a man in Phoolchatti village here on Monday.

The elephant lifted 22-year-old Kapil in its trunk and threw him repeatedly to the ground at around 3 am, killing him on the spot, Lakshman Jhoola SHO Pramod Uniyal said.

The angry elephant also broke the windscreen of a utility vehicle standing nearby and tried to pull out its driver but did not succeed as he cowered deeper inside the vehicle to save himself, the official said.

The incident occurred in Phoolchatti village situated between Lakshman Jhoola and Neelkanth, he said.

The man hailed from Baral village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh.

Kapil's body has been kept in a mortuary at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here, the SHO said.