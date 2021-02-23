Climate activist Disha Ravi granted bail in toolkit case after court terms evidence scanty and sketchy

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested in connection with the toolkit case, citing scanty and sketchy investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said, “Citizens are conscience keepers of government in any democratic nation. They cannot be put behind bars simply because they choose to disagree with the state policies.

The offence of sedition cannot be invoked to minister to the wounded vanity of the governments.” The 18-page bail order said, “Even our founding fathers accorded due respect to divergence of opinion by recognising the freedom of speech and expression as an inviolable fundamental right.”

Shortly after bail was granted, another judge, Pankaj Sharma, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Patiala House Court, disposed of a Delhi Police application seeking Disha’s extended custody.

ALSO READ: Our daughter is innocent, we’re a humble family: Disha Ravi's mother

The police had sought four more days of custody. While citing a couplet from Rig Veda, which says ‘let noble thoughts come to me from all directions,’ the judge said, “Difference of opinion, disagreement, divergence, dissent, or for that matter even disapprobation, are recognised legitimate tools to infuse objectivity in state policies. An aware and assertive citizenry, in contradistinction with an indifferent or docile citizenry, is indisputably a sign of a healthy and vibrant democracy.”

Expressing concern over the sketchy probe, the court said, “Considering the scanty and sketchy evidence available on record, I do not find any palpable reasons to breach the general rule of ‘Bail’ against a 22-year-old young lady, with absolutely blemish-free criminal antecedents and having firm roots in the society, and send her to jail.”

He also said the police are in the process of collecting more evidence and so they cannot be allowed to further restrict the liberty of a citizen on the basis of propitious anticipations.

“The resistance to bail plea seems to be more ornamental in nature,” said the judge.

‘Sharing of toolkit is not conspiracy against county’

The court also ruled that any person with dubious credentials may interact with a number of persons during the course of his social interaction.

“As long as the engagement/interaction remains within the four corners of law, people interacting with such persons, ignorantly, innocently or for that matter even fully conscious of their dubious credentials, cannot be painted with the same hue.”

EDITORIAL: Disha Ravi not Mata Hari: Crackdown against toolkit creators over the top

It also dismissed Delhi Police’s claim that Disha’s sharing of the ‘toolkit’ with Greta Thunberg amounted to conspiring against the country.

“There are no geographical barriers on communication. A citizen has the fundamental rights to use the best means of imparting and receiving communication, as long as the same is permissible under the four corners of law and as such have access to audience abroad. In my considered opinion, the creation of a WhatsApp group or being editor of an innocuous toolkit is not an offence.”

The court also dismissed the arguments that Ravi had conspired with the Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) to defame the country and spread secessionist thought.

“In the absence of any evidence (that) the accused shared a common purpose to cause violence (on January 26) with the founders of PJF (Poetic Justice Foundation), it cannot be presumed by resorting to surmises or conjectures that she also supported secessionist tendencies,” the order reads.