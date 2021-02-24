STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Justice has been done: Disha Ravi's father on her bail

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for her involvement in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, has been released from Delhi's Tihar jail.

Published: 24th February 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Disha Ravi's father on Wednesday said that her daughter has not done anything wrong and justice has been done.

"Justice has been done. My daughter had done nothing wrong. We believe in our country's judiciary," Ravi Annappa, Disha Ravi's father told reporters on her bail in the toolkit case.

"We are not connected with anybody. We are only asking this basic question about the climate. I am an Indian, we have to respect the nation's rules and regulations," he added.

While Disha Ravi's mother Manjula said, "We are happy. We believe in the system and the law."

Climate activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested for her involvement in sharing a 'toolkit' on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers' protest, has been released from Delhi's Tihar jail, prison officials confirmed on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Parents eagerly await Disha Ravi’s return home

The Delhi Sessions Court had granted bail to Disha, subject to two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each.

The Sessions Court at Patiala House Court observed that there is no palpable reason to not grant bail to her as she has no criminal background.

Earlier, Public Prosecutor Advocate Vikas representing the Delhi Police had informed the court that there are two other accused in this case - Nikita and Shantanu -- who have joined the investigation. Recently, both of them have been granted protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' Google document.

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had shared this "toolkit" in a tweet which she later deleted. Greta had also extended support to the protest by farmers' unions on the borders of Delhi against the new farm laws. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha Ravi Toolkit case
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp