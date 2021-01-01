STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Exclusive: CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations

Steps initiated to reform the judiciary, including transfer of Andhra CJ, after CM shared his anguish on slanted orders

Published: 01st January 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana

CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By G S Vasu
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde has initiated a slew of steps to deal with the crisis in the judiciary in the wake of an unprecedented letter written by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to him on October 6, 2020.

In his letter that was later officially released to the media, the AP chief minister had accused the second seniormost judge of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana of influencing the roster of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to favour the rival Telugu Desam Party, and the state Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of bias.

ALSO READ I CM Jagan hits out at Andhra HC judges and SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI

Among the steps taken by CJI Bobde was to shift Chief Justice Maheshwari to Sikkim and his Telangana counterpart R S Chauhan to Uttarakhand apart from transfers and promotions of a few other high court judges in a move that appeared as a routine reshuffle. The shake-up came into effect on Thursday following their gazette notification after President Ramnath Kovind’s assent. 

But what was not disclosed then was that the CJI had simultaneously initiated a few other measures, including asking Jagan to send his complaint in the form of an affidavit (given under oath). The latter is understood to have complied by sending the same letter he had written to the CJI on October 6 as a signed affidavit. 

Parallelly, the CJI sought responses from both justices Ramana and Maheshwari to the allegations made by Jagan. The letter accused the Chief Justice Maheshwari of staying almost every decision taken by the state government under influence from Justice Ramana. While Chief Justice Maheshwari is said to have sent a voluminous reply to the CJI, details of how Justice Ramana responded are not known. 

Before initiating the action on Jagan’s letter, CJI Bobde is learnt to have discussed the matter with a few of his colleagues in the Supreme Court. The opinion given, according to sources, was that the charges required ‘deeper examination’. 

INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave

That the CJI viewed the issue with the attention it deserved was evident from the transfer of Chief Justice Maheshwari, while a bench of the SC in a parallel action stayed the gag order of the Andhra Pradesh high court on the media from reporting details of the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) into what has come to be known as the Amaravati land scam. Apart from former advocate general of Andhra Pradesh Dammalapati Srinivas and several others, the family members of Justice Ramana have also been named by the ACB in its FIR on the land scam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Justice NV Ramana CJI Contempt of Court Andhra Chief Minister
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp