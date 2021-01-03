STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RJD will never be able to return to power, says RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

He also said that though his party couldn't win a single seat in the assembly election, there is no doubt that the RLSP has expanded its political base in the state.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (File Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was once part of Grand Alliance in Bihar along with the RJD, claimed that the RJD will never be able to return to power in the state. Speaking to local media on Saturday, Kushwaha said that the people have given the mandate to Nitish Kumar to run the government.

"In such a situation, where the people's mandate has been given to Nitish Kumar to lead the NDA government, RJD shouldn't daydream of returning to power," he said.

Kushwaha, who recently had met CM Nitish Kumar after his party failed to win even a single seat in the Bihar assembly, further made a prediction that the RJD, even in future, wouldn't be able to come into power in the state.

"The RJD leaders should take it from that their party wouldn't be able to return to power, even in future," he added vehemently.

Upon being asked, Kushwaha said that it wouldn't be prudent politically to predict the fall of a government that has been formed a month ago. "But I think, RJD shouldn't be daydreaming of coming into power now in Bihar," he asserted.

When asked about the defection of six JDU MLAs to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Kushwaha very shrewdly refrained from making any comment on it. He only said that it was a matter between JDU and BJP, beyond the concern of RLSP.

He also said that though his party couldn't win a single seat in the assembly election, there is no doubt that the RLSP has expanded its political base in the state.

When he was categorically asked about the speculation of his return to NDA after he met Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha denied it far from the fact.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha Bihar RJD RLSP Nitish Kumar NDA
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp