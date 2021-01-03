RJD will never be able to return to power, says RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha, who was once part of Grand Alliance in Bihar along with the RJD, claimed that the RJD will never be able to return to power in the state. Speaking to local media on Saturday, Kushwaha said that the people have given the mandate to Nitish Kumar to run the government.

"In such a situation, where the people's mandate has been given to Nitish Kumar to lead the NDA government, RJD shouldn't daydream of returning to power," he said.

Kushwaha, who recently had met CM Nitish Kumar after his party failed to win even a single seat in the Bihar assembly, further made a prediction that the RJD, even in future, wouldn't be able to come into power in the state.

"The RJD leaders should take it from that their party wouldn't be able to return to power, even in future," he added vehemently.

Upon being asked, Kushwaha said that it wouldn't be prudent politically to predict the fall of a government that has been formed a month ago. "But I think, RJD shouldn't be daydreaming of coming into power now in Bihar," he asserted.

When asked about the defection of six JDU MLAs to BJP in Arunachal Pradesh, Kushwaha very shrewdly refrained from making any comment on it. He only said that it was a matter between JDU and BJP, beyond the concern of RLSP.

He also said that though his party couldn't win a single seat in the assembly election, there is no doubt that the RLSP has expanded its political base in the state.

When he was categorically asked about the speculation of his return to NDA after he met Nitish Kumar, Kushwaha denied it far from the fact.