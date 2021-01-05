Bihar ready for Covid vaccination, all will be inoculated in 3 to 4 months: Nitish

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday assured that the government has made adequate preparations to roll out Covid vaccination and all the people of the state will be inoculated in the next 4 to 5 months.

Kumar, who was speaking to reporters after a function on 'Jal Jivan Haryali (Water Life and Greenery), said his government was fully prepared for the state-wide vaccination.

“A detailed road map has been prepared and in the next 4 to 5 months, all people of Bihar will be inoculated with the corona vaccine on priority-wise”, he said.

When asked about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s comment on the corona vaccine, Nitish Kumar said that some people make statements to get publicity in politics.

Expressing his displeasure on the misuse of social media for spreading false information, he said that rumour is being spread continuously through social media. “Today the situation is such that wrong things are being circulated more than the good things on social media”, he said and asked the officials to share

details of good work done on social media to inform the people.

He claimed that 22 lakhs of people who returned to Bihar by trains during the lockdown were provided with all necessary assistance.