'Heart wrenching': PM Modi expresses grief over death of newborn babies in Maharashtra hospital fire

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at a tragic fire incident in a Maharashtra hospital in which 10 newborn babies died.

"Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover as early as possible," Modi tweeted.

Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday, doctors said.

All the infants were between a month and three months old, a doctor said. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

Fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, due to an apparent short circuit.

Another doctor said a nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes.

