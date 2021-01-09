STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra to give Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin of infants who died in hospital fire, govt orders inquiry

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

Published: 09th January 2021

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the Bhandara District General Hospital fire that took the life of 10 infants.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of children who died in the fire.

As per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, Thackeray expressed deep sorrow over the death of infants who died in the fire at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

ALSO READ | Ten newborn babies die in fire at Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed deep sorrow over the death of newborn babies in a fire that broke out in a child care unit at the district hospital in Bhandara. As soon as he came to know about the incident, he spoke to Health Minister Rajesh Tope and directed an immediate inquiry into the whole incident. The Chief Minister has also spoken to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police and they too have been directed to investigate," CMO said.

Expressing his grief over the incident, Health Minister Tope said he will visit the incident site at 5 pm today.

As many as 10 children died in a fire that broke out SNCU of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am on Saturday. 

