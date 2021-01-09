STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US President Donald Trump's Twitter account suspension dangerous precedent: BJP leaders

BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trump's Twitter account.

Published: 09th January 2021 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (L) and BJP MP Tejaswi Surya

US President Donald Trump (L) and BJP MP Tejaswi Surya (Photo | AP and EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders expressed concern on Saturday over the permanent suspension of US President Donald Trump's Twitter account by the social media giant, saying it sets a dangerous precedent and is a wake-up call for democracies about the threat from unregulated big tech companies.

Days after Trump's supporters stormed the US Capitol and caused the deaths of four civilians and a police officer, Twitter suspended his account permanently on its platform due to the "risk of further incitement of violence".

"If they can do this to the President of the US (POTUS), they can do this to anyone. Sooner India reviews intermediaries' regulations, better for our democracy," BJP's youth wing president Tejaswi Surya said in a tweet.

He said the suspension of Trump's account is a wake-up call for those who do not yet understand the threat to democracies from unregulated big tech companies.

ALSO READ: US is not China, say Republicans condemning Twitter for permanently suspending Trump's account

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya said "deplatforming Donald Trump, a sitting US president, sets a dangerous precedent. It has less to do with his views and more to do with intolerance for a differing point.

" He said those who claim to champion free speech are celebrating and dubbed big tech firms as "new oligarchs".

Pitching for regulating such firms, Surya said dissent is fundamental to democracy and the government welcomes it, but only constitutional authorities can decide on its reasonability.

Lately, big tech companies have themselves assumed this role, he said, adding, "Time for us to regulate big tech companies."

ALSO READ: Won't be silenced, might build own platform in near future: Trump after indefinite Twitter ban

Surya, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, said Facebook and Twitter serve as platforms for expression and they should not curtail people's will.

In a statement on Friday, Twitter said after a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around those -- specifically how those are being received and interpreted on and off the social media platform -- the account has been permanently suspended due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

At the time of the permanent suspension, Trump had 88.7 million followers and followed 51 people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP donald trump Donald Trump Twitter US President Amit Malviya Tejaswi Surya
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp