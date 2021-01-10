STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militants, robbers may have joined farmers' stir: Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

MLA Madan alleged that the 'so-called' farmers are not worried about the country, 'enjoying picnic' and 'luxuries' besides relishing delicacies.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-UP border.

Farmers shout slogans during their protest against the new farm laws at the Delhi-UP border. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

KOTA: BJP's Kota MLA Madan Dilawar on Saturday triggered a controversy, suggesting that militants and robbers wanting to destroy the country may have joined the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws at the Delhi borders.

The MLA further alleged that the 'so-called' farmers are not worried about the country, 'enjoying picnic' and 'luxuries' besides relishing delicacies.

In a video statement released here, he suggested that the agitators are "conspiring" to spread bird flu by consuming chicken at the protest sites.

ALSO READ: Ready with pleas to challenge farm laws, waiting for right time, says Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

The ruling Congress in the state reacted sharply to the remarks by the Kota's Ramganjmandi MLA, terming his statement as 'shameful', which reflects the BJP's ideology.

In his video, Dilawar lashed at the protesters and said, "The so-called farmers involved in the agitation are not worried about the country. They are not protesting but enjoying picnic, relishing chicken, biryani, cashew, almonds and are availing all sorts of luxuries."

"There may be militants, robbers and thieves among them and they may also be enemies of farmers and all these people want to ruin the country," Dilawar alleged.

ALSO READ: Agri laws: Wisconsin Speaker supports farmers' protests; writes to Indian, US envoys

The BJP MLA claimed that by 'consuming' chicken and biryani at the agitation sites, they are 'conspiring' to spread bird flu in the country.

If the government does not remove them by persuasion or force in the next few days, I can clearly anticipate bird flu assuming a terrible form in the country, Dilawar said.

The BJP MLA said he has urged the Union government to stop these people from assembling on roads and if they don't agree, the government should take stern step to disperse them.

Reacting to the MLA's remarks, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said his statement reflects the BJP's ideology.

"It is shameful for Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar to use words like militant, robber for farmers," Dotasra said in a tweet.

