STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Godse Gyanshala closed just a day after opening in Gwalior

In pursuance with Section 144 of CrPc, prohibitory orders have been issued by the district administration to ban any act meant to glorify Nathuram Godse, the Gwalior SP said. 

Published: 12th January 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

All India Hindu Mahasabha office bearers after inaugurating the Godse Gyanshala at Gwalior on Sunday

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Just a day after being opened by right wing Hindu outfit All India Hindu Mahasabha to promote the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, the Godse Gyanshala (library-cum study centre) was closed in Gwalior city of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. 

The action was initiated by the Gwalior district administration and police under Section 144 of CrPc on Monday night, the Gwalior district police superintendent Amit Sanghi told The New Indian Express on Tuesday. 

In pursuance with Section 144 of CrPc, prohibitory orders have been issued by the district administration to ban any act meant to glorify Nathuram Godse, the Gwalior SP said. 

Earlier, on Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha had unveiled the Godse Gyanshala at its state HQ in Daulatganj area of Gwalior, which had prompted the opposition to attack the Shivraj Singh Chouhan led BJP government in the central Indian state. 

The Godse Gyanshala (sort of library) was started at the Hindu Mahasabha state headquarter at Daulatganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday. 

The Gyanshala was unveiled at the Hindu Mahasabha's office by garlanding the picture of Nathuram Godse as well as pictures of stalwarts who inspired him. The pictures, included Guru Govind Singh, Maharana Pratap, RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya among others. 

"The Gyanshala will not only have pictures of Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte( Gandhi's assassins), but also all other Hindu nationalists, including Jan Sangh founder member Shyama Prasad Mukerjee. It will infuse spirit of nationalism among our Generation Y and Generation next, " Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj had said. 

'It's not only pictures of Hindu nationalists, but also literature in form of books will be kept at the Gyanshala to educate youths about the revolutionary thoughts of both Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, besides other nationalist leaders. The books will be unveiled at the Gyanshala on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, " Bhardwaj said. 

"We want to enlighten youth about the ideology espoused by Godse and Apte as well as expose those who were actually responsible for country's partition  in 1947," he maintained. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Godse Godse Gyanshala Hindu Mahasabha
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp