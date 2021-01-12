STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rae Bareli Congress MLA rewards Somnath Bharti’s ink attacker Rs 51,000

Rakesh Singh claimed that Somnath Bharti was punished for his “abusive language” which he was using to address UP CM.

Published: 12th January 2021 06:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2021 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

Rae Bareli Congress MLA Rakesh Pratap Singh (Photo | Twitter/@Rakesh_singhrbl)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress MLA from Harchandpur in Rae Bareli Rakesh Pratap Singh on Tuesday felicitated the person who had thrown ink at Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti in the district when the MLA was engaged in a verbal duel with police personnel on Monday.

The person who committed the ink attack at Bharti was allegedly the convenor of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV). While felicitating the HYV functionary, the Congress MLA with a conspicuous inclination towards the ruling BJP also heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying there was no CM as honest and revered as Yogi.

Rakesh Singh claimed that Somnath Bharti was punished for his “abusive language” which he was using to address UP CM. He said that no harm had come to Bharti due to the ink thrown at him. “He was rather given a befitting reply for his deplorable comments against UP CM,” said the MLA.

Terming UP CM as ‘Devtulya’ (Godlike), Singh said that he had decided to felicitate the Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary to answer Bharti in the language he deserved.

The Congress MLA honoured the HYV functionary with Rs. 51,000 and a garland for what he called as saving the honour of Rae Bareli and Hindu Samaj.

ALSO READ | AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested for derogatory remarks on condition of UP hospitals 

Meanwhile, the AAP MLA, who was booked by the inspector in-charge, Haja police station, Atul Kumar, Singh, under various sections of IPC including Section 147 (rioting), 332 (deterring public servant from doing his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504
(Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505(2) of IPC in Rae Bareli,  was sent to 14-day judicial custody after his alleged misbehaviour with police officials.

Bharti allegedly issued death threats to Yogi Adityanath and intimidate the cops saying they would face dire consequences for stopping his movement in the district. He also threatened the cops with getting the cops stripped of their uniform.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini is an outfit which was established by Yogi Adityanath but after taking over as UP CM he had dissolved it.

Meanwhile, Congress party apparently losing the grip on its lawmakers in its bastion which is represented by Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha. Currently, two Congress MLAs – Aditi Singh and Rakesh Pratap Singh -- have been opposing their parent party at every possible forum. Moreover,  Congress’ 35 office bearers
including former Congress secretary and ex-district in-charge and current PCC member Shiv Kumar Pandey had quit the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rakesh Pratap Singh Rae Bareli MLA Somnath Bharti ink attack UP Police Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, orders formation of panel to hold talks
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
COVID-19 vaccination arrived in Chennai at Department of public health and preventive medicine. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu receives over five lakh doses of SII's Covishield vaccine
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indonesian Navy ships continue their search for the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed into Java Sea. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why Indonesia is prone to plane crashes?
Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh from Punjab addresses a press conference during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court stays contentious farm laws, sets up panel to hold talks
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp