Rae Bareli Congress MLA rewards Somnath Bharti’s ink attacker Rs 51,000

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress MLA from Harchandpur in Rae Bareli Rakesh Pratap Singh on Tuesday felicitated the person who had thrown ink at Aam Admi Party MLA Somnath Bharti in the district when the MLA was engaged in a verbal duel with police personnel on Monday.

The person who committed the ink attack at Bharti was allegedly the convenor of the Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV). While felicitating the HYV functionary, the Congress MLA with a conspicuous inclination towards the ruling BJP also heaped praises on Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath saying there was no CM as honest and revered as Yogi.

Rakesh Singh claimed that Somnath Bharti was punished for his “abusive language” which he was using to address UP CM. He said that no harm had come to Bharti due to the ink thrown at him. “He was rather given a befitting reply for his deplorable comments against UP CM,” said the MLA.

Terming UP CM as ‘Devtulya’ (Godlike), Singh said that he had decided to felicitate the Hindu Yuva Vahini functionary to answer Bharti in the language he deserved.

The Congress MLA honoured the HYV functionary with Rs. 51,000 and a garland for what he called as saving the honour of Rae Bareli and Hindu Samaj.

Meanwhile, the AAP MLA, who was booked by the inspector in-charge, Haja police station, Atul Kumar, Singh, under various sections of IPC including Section 147 (rioting), 332 (deterring public servant from doing his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504

(Whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505(2) of IPC in Rae Bareli, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after his alleged misbehaviour with police officials.

Bharti allegedly issued death threats to Yogi Adityanath and intimidate the cops saying they would face dire consequences for stopping his movement in the district. He also threatened the cops with getting the cops stripped of their uniform.

The Hindu Yuva Vahini is an outfit which was established by Yogi Adityanath but after taking over as UP CM he had dissolved it.

Meanwhile, Congress party apparently losing the grip on its lawmakers in its bastion which is represented by Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha. Currently, two Congress MLAs – Aditi Singh and Rakesh Pratap Singh -- have been opposing their parent party at every possible forum. Moreover, Congress’ 35 office bearers

including former Congress secretary and ex-district in-charge and current PCC member Shiv Kumar Pandey had quit the organisation.