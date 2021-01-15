STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi leads Congress protest in support of agitating farmers

Rahul Gandhi said the Congress party will not step back till the time the government repeals these three farm laws.

Published: 15th January 2021 03:32 PM

Congress party workers along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protest against the new farm laws at Raj Niwas in New Delhi.

Congress party workers along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra protest against the new farm laws at Raj Niwas in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led the party's protest in the national capital in support of the agitating farmers, and said his party will not relent till the new farm laws are repealed.

He was accompanied by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders of the Delhi Congress at the protest outside the Delhi LG's residence here as part of the countrywide agitation.

Addressing the gathering, the former Congress chief said the Congress party will not step back till the time the government repeals these three farm laws.

Rahul seeks public support for farmers as Congress to release booklet to highlight pitfalls of agri laws

"These laws are not to help farmers, but to finish them. These laws are aimed at helping corporates like Ambani and Adani instead," he charged and added, "That is why we are standing in favour of the farmers".

"The BJP government will have to take these black laws back. Till the time these laws are repealed, Congress party will not relent," he told the protesting Congressmen.

"The Narendra Modi government earlier tried to take away the land of farmers, when it brought the land acquisition Act and the Congress party stopped them at that time. Now the BJP and their two-three friends are once again attacking the farmers and have brought these three farm laws," he also alleged.

NGO plans to install blood count measurement machine to help farmers protesting at Singhu

The Congress is taking out protest marches at all state capitals in the country and will gherao Raj Bhawans.

The party is also protesting against fuel price hike.

The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas in support of farmers' rights.

The protests come on a day the government is holding the next round of talks with leaders of farm unions to end the deadlock over their agitation.

