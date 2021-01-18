Farmers' protest: First committee meet tomorrow

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A controversial committee appointed by the Supreme Court last week to hear arguments on the three contentious farm laws to resolve the ongoing agitation of farmers, will hold its first meeting on Tuesday, its member Anil Ghanwat said on Sunday.

While one of its members, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Bhupinder Singh Mann recused himself from the committee, the other three, including Ashok Gulati and Pramod Kumar Joshi, will hold an internal meeting on Tuesday and begin hearing all stakeholders from Thursday.

The next round of talks between the Centre and the farmers, too, is slated for Tuesday. On Monday, the Supreme Court is expected to hear a petition filed by the BKU Lokshakti union seeking disbanding of the present committee and putting in place a new one in the interest of harmony and natural justice, as its current members are known supporters of the farm sector reform laws.

The bench could also look into the possibility of appointing a replacement for Mann who recused himself from the panel.

Another point of friction is the proposed Kisan Tractor Parade by farmers on Republic Day. The bench will hear a plea by the Delhi Police seeking an injunction against the tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers that could disrupt Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

For their part, farmers announced that the Kisan Tractor Parade would be on the Outer Ring Road in Delhi covering about 47 km. Every vehicle will fly a Tricolour and the flag of the respective farmer union, they said after a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in at the Singhu border in Delhi.

Forget repeal: Amit Shah

“There is no question of repealing the farm laws. These farm laws, which are aimed at enriching the lives of farmers by strengthening them financially, will be implemented in the coming days,” Union home minister Amit Shah said in Bagalkot on Sunday.